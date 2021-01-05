$525.83 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce sales of $525.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $491.20 million and the highest is $552.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $969.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 151,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 202,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 374.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 614,827 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period.

SAVE stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.