$53.74 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report $53.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.85 million. CareDx reported sales of $35.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $187.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $188.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $247.96 million, with estimates ranging from $231.66 million to $258.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $568,767.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,436. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CareDx by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CareDx by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CareDx by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 147,626 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

