$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $6.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.54 billion and the lowest is $6.47 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $8.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $17.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

