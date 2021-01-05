$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $6.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.54 billion and the lowest is $6.47 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $8.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $17.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macy’s.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
