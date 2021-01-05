$6.91 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.97 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 billion to $27.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

UNFI stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Natural Foods by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 70,469 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.