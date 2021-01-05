$627.01 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce $627.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $627.00 million and the highest is $627.02 million. Lazard posted sales of $708.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lazard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,213 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZ stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

