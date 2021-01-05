$7.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce $7.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.75 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $27.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.09 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $100.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $8,973.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,083.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.