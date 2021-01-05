$748.97 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post $748.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.00 million and the highest is $776.20 million. Pentair reported sales of $755.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.