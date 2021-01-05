888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Hits New 1-Year High at $308.28

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 308.28 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02), with a volume of 1442975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.50 ($3.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.14.

In other news, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

