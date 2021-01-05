$89.29 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report sales of $89.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $90.67 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $83.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $342.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $344.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $433.66 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $460.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after purchasing an additional 291,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 94,325 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $956.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

