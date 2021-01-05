$89.29 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce $89.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.80 million and the highest is $90.67 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $83.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $342.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $344.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $433.66 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $460.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $956.73 million, a P/E ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 94,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

