8,977 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

NYSE HON traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.19. The company had a trading volume of 86,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day moving average of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

