9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Price Up 27.5%

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) rose 27.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 17,833,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,128,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

NMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

