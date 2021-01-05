9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Price Up 27.5%

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) rose 27.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 17,833,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,128,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
NMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.
About 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
