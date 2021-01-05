9 Meters Biopharma’s (NMTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.