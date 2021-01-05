908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading 5.8% Higher

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.93 and last traded at $57.90. 153,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 285,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

In related news, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky acquired 50,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch acquired 300,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.

