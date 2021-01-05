A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,910,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,869 shares of company stock worth $5,607,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

