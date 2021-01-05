Aave (AAVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Aave has traded up 57.8% against the dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for $118.78 or 0.00366448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, Kyber Network and Alterdice. Aave has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $596.00 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00045214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $724.50 or 0.02235164 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,057,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Aave's official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bibox, ABCC, Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX, Alterdice, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

