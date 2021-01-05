Aavegotchi (GHST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.29 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00343615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 24,689,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,689,409 tokens. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

