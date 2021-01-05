AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SKFRY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

SKFRY opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.