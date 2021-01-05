AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.51

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 3162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKFRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

