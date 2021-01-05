AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.