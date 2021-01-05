AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $71.91.

