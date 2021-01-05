AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

ABCL opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

