AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

ABCL opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

About AbCellera Biologics

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.