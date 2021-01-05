Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Up 7.7%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 502,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 344,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 313.53% and a negative return on equity of 61.90%. Analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

