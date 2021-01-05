Abyss (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.43 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Abyss token can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $222,764.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00042883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00345009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

