Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Up 5%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s stock price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.99. 451,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 383,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
The stock has a market cap of $196.62 million, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Acacia Research had a net margin of 94.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.
Acacia Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACTG)
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.
See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.