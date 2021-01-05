Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.63. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.15.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

