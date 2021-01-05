Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.48. 910,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 878,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARAY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The firm has a market cap of $408.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,012.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,049.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,626 shares of company stock valued at $170,153. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 105.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 98,786 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 217.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 176,353 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 107.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 33.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 268,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

