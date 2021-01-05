AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Up 9.6%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s stock price was up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 3,262,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,083,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

