AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Up 9.6%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s stock price was up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 3,262,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,083,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.
