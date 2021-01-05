Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Price Up 9%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s stock price rose 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 635,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 748,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATNM. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.