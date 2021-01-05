Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 901,391 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 194.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 118,967 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.69. 4,394,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,036. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

