Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $227,648.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC and HADAX. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $227,648.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,000.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.88 or 0.03229043 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00468347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.54 or 0.01233932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00404262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00175366 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.