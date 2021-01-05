Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s share price rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.64 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 222,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 170,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

AFIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.63.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $3,589,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $1,917,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $129,386,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $74,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.