Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.05

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and traded as low as $16.83. Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 439,486 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.67%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $89,503.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,109.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

