Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.32

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and traded as high as $33.77. Adecco Group shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 29,023 shares.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 557.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

