Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 297,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 237,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The company has a market cap of $26.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.