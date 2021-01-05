adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €260.00 by Nord/LB

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) received a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €264.00 ($310.59).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €295.40 ($347.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €284.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €265.91. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

