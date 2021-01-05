Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,043.00

Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,043 ($39.76) and last traded at GBX 3,043 ($39.76), with a volume of 43567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,999 ($39.18).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

Get Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,892.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,662.98.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.