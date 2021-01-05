AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $48.96. 2,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

