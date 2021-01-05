Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.21

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.21 and traded as high as $19.37. Aegion shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 95,292 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aegion by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aegion by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the third quarter worth $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

