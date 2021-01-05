aelf (ELF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.89 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. aelf has a total market cap of $62.58 million and approximately $18.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00035077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00315787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024599 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

