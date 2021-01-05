Aeryus (AER) Price Up 766.6% Over Last 7 Days

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 609.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Aeryus token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Aeryus has a total market capitalization of $213,681.14 and approximately $53.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeryus has traded up 766.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00036173 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001727 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002829 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeryus

Aeryus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

