AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.50. AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1,479,324 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £20.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.29.

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo Region, Namibia. AfriTin Mining Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

