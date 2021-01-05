AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.76

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.76 and last traded at $104.53, with a volume of 5030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.51.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 24.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 19.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

