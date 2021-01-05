AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 9%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s share price shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $5.96. 4,123,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,259,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.
