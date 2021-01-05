AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (NYSEARCA:CHEP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (NYSEARCA:CHEP)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. 4,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 2,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

