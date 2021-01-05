AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) (TSE:AJX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.55

AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) (TSE:AJX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.58. AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 50,066 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$62.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Get AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) alerts:

AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) (TSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AgJunction Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AgJunction Inc provides guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications worldwide. Its products and solutions offer accurate guidance and positioning, autosteering, and machine automation for the agriculture markets and used in various farming operation, including tilling, planting, spraying, and harvesting.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.