Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Director Robert Gemmell Sells 2,208 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$199,360.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at C$432,669.68.

TSE:AEM traded down C$3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$93.14. 262,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,376. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$43.25 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.57 billion and a PE ratio of 36.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

