Agora, Inc. (NYSEMKT:API) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agora, Inc. (NYSEMKT:API) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Agora (NYSEMKT:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

