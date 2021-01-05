Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 5.8% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.73 and last traded at $42.09. 1,718,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,373,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on API. 86 Research started coverage on Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

