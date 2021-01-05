Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $12.50. Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 583,607 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.79 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.65.

Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) Company Profile (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

